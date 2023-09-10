Solo Leveling Anime Gets an Official Release Date; Check It Out!

It’s time to get our daily workouts in and keep our daggers handy, as the Solo Leveling anime adaptation is coming sooner than anticipated. Earlier this year, the production team hyped up the fans with the first Solo Leveling anime teaser and a Winter 2024 release (confusing for many). However, you won’t have to wait too long to get a taste of what’s in store.

During Aniplex Online Fest 2023, the latest Solo Leveling trailer has been released, and it confirms the official release date for the anime! Check out all the details below!

Solo Leveling Anime Arrives in January 2024

In an official tweet, we have received confirmation that the Solo Leveling anime will be released in January 2024. Yeah, winter is going to be here sooner than we expected. We don’t have an exact release date yet, but we should hear about it in the coming months. Alongside the official release date, we have also received a new promotional trailer for the anime, which you can watch in the tweet below. The first gate appeared over a decade ago. Now, the weakest hunter around is about to have a second awakening. 🔥



Solo Leveling premieres January 2024, only on @Crunchyroll! pic.twitter.com/WEkfo6OLhm— Solo Leveling (@sololeveling_en) September 10, 2023

You will be able to witness humanity’s weakest hunter Jin-Woo’s adventures in the anime. One day, he wanders into a mysterious double dungeon, where his party has to fight for their life but he somehow emerges with a mysterious program called “System” that can help him level up and grow as a hunter. That’s where Solo Leveling’s tagline “Only I Level Up” will truly shine as we will see Jinwoo take on several magical beasts and monsters to grow stronger.

Furthermore, since the anime is produced by Crunchyroll and A1-Pictures, it will be available to stream only on Crunchyroll next year. We are hyped and cannot wait to witness the transformation of the weakest E-rank hunter into the world’s most fearsome hunter to date.

Here is the main production staff involved in the creation of the Solo Leveling anime:

Original Work: DUBU (REDICE Studio), Chugong, h-goon

Animation Studio: A-1 Pictures

Director: Shunsuke Nakashige

Character Designer: Tomoko Sudo

Head Writer: Noboru Kimura

Music: Hiroyuki Sawano

In addition to the production staff, we also have some knowledge of the cast and voice actors in the anime. Have a look right here:

Taito Ban as Sung Jin-woo/ Shun Mizushino

Reina Ueda as Cha Hae-In/ Shizuku Kosaka

Hiroki Touchi as Baek Yoonho/ Taiga Shirakawa

If you are confused by the dual names of the characters above, it’s because the production staff has changed the story’s setting from Korea to Japan in the anime adaptation. Whatever be the case, it will always be Sung Jin-woo in our hearts! Are you excited about the release of the Solo Leveling anime? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.