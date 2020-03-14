Outside China, Italy is the most affected country due to coronavirus outbreak with over 15,000 cases at this moment. The Italian government has announced a lockdown to contain the spread of the virus. Considering both of these circumstances, popular adult pornographic website PornHub has rised to the situation and has made its Premium subscription free to access throughout the month.

That is, people in Italy can avail PornHub Premium without linking their credit cards anytime in March. The company will also be donating all the revenue earned from its Modelhub to support Italy.

“Pornhub is donating its March proceeds from Modelhub to support Italy during this unfortunate time (model earnings will remain untouched). Italy will also have free access to Pornhub Premium throughout the month. Forza Italia, we love you! 🧡”, wrote the company on Twitter.

In case you’re wondering, this is not the first time PornHub is giving away its premium subscription. The company has a tradition of making all its premium content available for free without requiring a credit card on Valentine’s Day every year.

Coming back to Italy, the lockdown is so serious that the government is reportedly imposing up to three months of imprisonment or a fine of up to 206 Euros (Rs.17,000). Coronavirus patients who refuse to self-quarantine could face murder charges i.e, 21 years in prison.

In the tech industry, coronavirus has forced the cancelations of a lot of important events over the past few weeks, including MWC 2020, Google I/O 2020, E3 2020 and more. The World Health Organization officially declared COVID-19 a pandemic on Wednesday.