Since the launch of the first iPhone back in 2007, Apple has focused on the device’s privacy over any other feature. However, with the introduction of “jailbreak”, developers have been able to tweak some of the system restrictions enabled by Apple. Now, a recent “jailbreak” released by a team of hackers lets users unlock any iPhone.

The Cupertino-based tech giant puts an array of restrictions on iOS devices to protect users from any security vulnerabilities. However, in recent years, we have seen iPhones becoming weaker in terms of security. And with “jailbreak” tweaks created by developers, the iOS devices become much more vulnerable than it generally should be.

Now, the recent jailbreak tweak, created by the unc0ver team, puts all iPhones running iOS 11 and above at risk as it can unlock any iPhone, even the ones running on the latest iOS 13.5 firmware. The details of the “jailbreak” tweak remain unknown as of now. So, we do not know which vulnerability did the hackers target to create this tweak.

However, what we know for sure is that this tweak is not here last, just like any other “jailbreak” tweaks that affect the security of the device. Whenever developers come up with new “jailbreak” tweaks that affect all iPhones, Apple quickly releases a new update that patches the vulnerability and disables the tweak.

So, I don’t think this tweak will be executable on all iPhones following Apple’s release of a new firmware update. The company, after rigorous beta testing, just recently released the iOS 13.5 to the public. However, now there might be an iOS 13.5.1 coming soon to patch this vulnerability.