One of the greatest unsolved mysteries people are always curious to know is their date of death. While there are no scientifically proven methods to estimate how long a person is going to live, this website gives you some stats and insights based on an estimated date of death from your date of birth.

Firstly, the website assumes that you will live for 91 years. If you happen to be in the US, that falls down to 83, according to the U.S. Office of Social Security.

Considering the 91 years lifespan, you will live for 4732 weeks. If you sleep for an average of 8 hours a day, you will spend over 1,500 weeks of your life asleep. That’s like 31% of your life!

According to the website, most people work between the age of 22 to 65. That translates to about 2,236 weeks. After that, the retirement period or the “leisure life” period goes up to 936 weeks if you’re lucky enough.

It is worth noting that women tend to live about 364 weeks longer than men, as stated on the website. Unfortunately, a logical explanation for the same is not provided.

On the positive side of things, you can learn 44 new skills during your career phase taking 50 weeks as an average period of time to be a master at any skill. Also, the website has a list of successful people showcasing their accomplishments along with the age and week in which they achieved it, as you can see below.

To wrap things up, I would recommend you to live a life you love instead of being forced to do things out of peer pressure or any external factors that might influence your life decisions. Also, now would be the right time to start working towards your goals in case you have been indefinitely procrastinating.

