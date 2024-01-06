Genshin Impact 4.4: Release Date, Banners, Characters, & More

One of the potentially biggest Genshin Impact versions in the 4.x series, i.e., Genshin Impact 4.4 is coming soon, and it will bring lots of new content. Versions 4.4 is when we get the Lantern Rite event which is also around the Chinese New Year. The last lantern rite brought new skins, gave away a free four-star character, and gave us new content. Similarly, it’s rumored that Genshin Impact 4.4 may set the bar higher for rewards. Here’s everything you need to know about Genshin Impact 4.4 release date, banners, characters, and more.

Genshin Impact 4.4 will be released on January 31, 2024, as soon as Phase 2 of version 4.3 ends. Each Genshin Impact version lasts for 42 days and the second phase of Genshin Impact 4.3 starts on January 10 and ends on January 31, 2024.

The Genshin Impact 4.4 Livestream will be held on January 19. Livestreams of upcoming Genshin Impact versions are usually scheduled a couple of weeks before a said version’s release. Since Genshin Impact 4.4 will be released on January 31, the Livestream happening on January 19 is plausible.

The Livestream will be streamed first on the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel and restreamed after an hour on the official YouTube channel.

Genshin Impact 4.4 Character Banners

The first half of Genshin Impact 4.4 banners is rumored to feature Xianyun and Xiao, while the second half may feature Nahida and Yae Miko. Again, these are just rumors so you should take them with a grain of salt until the official announcement.

Xianyun and Gaming are the two new characters arriving in Genshin Impact 4.4. Xianyun is Cloud Retainer’s human form, a five-star Anemo and Catalyst user, and we’ve already covered a guide on her as per the leaked info so far. Gaming, on the other hand, is a four-star Pyro and Claymore user from Liyue.

Phase 1 of Genshin Impact 4.4 will run from January 31 to February 21 and will supposedly feature Xianyun and Xiao. Now, there’s a huge possibility this could turn out true — The first phase of Lantern Rite has always featured a new character and Xiao. Also, since Lantern Rite is dedicated to Xiao, there’s a high possibility of this leak being true.

Phase 2 banners have a high chance of being incorrect in the leaks since version 4.4 is still over a month away. Previous leaks suggested Albedo and Yae Miko.

Genshin Impact 4.4 Weapon Banners

Phase 1 of the Genshin Impact 4.4 weapon banner could feature Xianyun’s signature weapon Crane’s Eching Call alongside Xiao’s signature weapon, Primordial Jade Winged-Spear.

The weapon banner in Phase 2, if the leaked Phase 2 banners are anything to go by, will feature Nahida’s signature weapon “A Thousand Floating Dreams” and Yae Miko’s signature weapon “Kagura’s Verity.” Genshin Impact 4.4 truly is the Catalyst patch.

Genshin Impact 4.4 New Region: Chenyu Vale

Yes, we are finally getting one of the most-awaited regions Chenyu Vale. If you’re unaware, it’s located in the west of Liyue toward Fontaine and is known for its Tea. The region is pretty big, and most of the info about its terrain, waypoints, bosses, and materials has already leaked. 4.4 New Boss Route via Kei-Luna and Genshin Meow

byu/SexWithDoctorRatio inGenshin_Impact_Leaks

According to the previous leaks, which we couldn’t find as of writing this, the region has over 25 Teleport Waypoints, Two statues of the Sevens, and a new Domain. Besides, players can also expect new world quests in the region and farming for materials if they plan on pulling for Xianyun.

Genshin Impact 4.4 Free Characters and Outfits

You read that right. A few leaks suggest that alongside allowing players to choose a four-star character, Genshin Impact 4.4 will allow users to choose a free four-star skin. Version 4.4 may add three new skins to the game – Ganyu, Shenhe, and Xingqiu, and it is rumored that players can choose among all four-star skins, including the new ones. Blurry Picture of 4.4 Skins via Genshin Meow

byu/SexWithDoctorRatio inGenshin_Impact_Leaks

Do keep in mind this leak is questionable and should be taken as a grain of salt. There’s no reason for HoYoverse to give out a free skin, other than the backlash they received from Genshin players for giving a free five-star character Dr. Ratio in their other game Honkai: Star Rail.

As for the descriptions of the new outfits, all new outfits follow one theme, i.e., a combination of Dark Blue and Black colors. Their exact names are as follows:

Ganyu : Mysterious Jade Fragrance

: Mysterious Jade Fragrance Xingqiu – Rain Transforms the Bamboo

– Rain Transforms the Bamboo Shenhe: Cold Flower Secret Dew

Blurred images of all outfits have also been leaked and here’s how they look.

The splash art of Ganyu’s new outfit was also leaked and it follows the same theme as the Ningguang and Keqing skins we received last year. 4.4 Ganyu Skin Splash Art via PTL

byu/SexWithDoctorRatio inGenshin_Impact_Leaks

Genshin Impact 4.4 Events

Given the above info, it’s obvious that there will be tons of events in Genshin Impact 4.4. Although we don’t know their exact number, here’s a list of all the leaked events. We’ll add more as new information is made available.

Flagship 4.4 Lantern Rite event

A Samachurl event

What are your thoughts about how Genshin Impact 4.4 is shaping up so far? Let us know in the comments section below.