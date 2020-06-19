Fans of football, there’s news to rejoice. Other than the fact that the EPL and other football leagues are slowly coming back after the lockdown, I mean. Electronic Arts has announced the next generation of FIFA.

Unsurprisingly called FIFA 21, the game will bring a bunch of improvements when compared to past installments in the franchise. What’s more, EA also gave away the release date, and the price for the game.

The game will be available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One starting October 9. Moreover, PC players will be able to buy FIFA 21 from Steam as well, if the Origin store isn’t their cup of tea.

Excitingly enough, if you buy FIFA 21 for the PS 4 or Xbox One, you will get a free copy of FIFA 21 for the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X. This is applicable as long as you buy FIFA 21 before the release of FIFA 22.

FIFA 21 Pricing

FIFA 21 standard edition is priced at Rs. 3,990 on Xbox, Rs. 3,999 on PS4, and Rs. 3,999 on PC. There’s also a ‘Champions Edition’ and an ‘Ultimate Edition’ of the game. Here’s the complete price list for FIFA 21:

PC:

FIFA 21 Standard Edition: Rs. 3,999

FIFA 21 Champions Edition: Rs. 5,499

FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition: Rs. 6,499

PS 4:

FIFA 21 Standard Edition: Rs. 3,999

FIFA 21 Champions Edition: Rs. 5,499

FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition: Rs. 6,499

Xbox One:

FIFA 21 Standard Edition: Rs. 3,990

FIFA 21 Champions Edition: Rs. 5,490

FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition: Rs. 6,490

FIFA 21 Release Date

While FIFA 21 releases on October 9, if you get the Champions or Ultimate editions, you can start playing from October 6. Moreover, if you subscribe to EA Access (PS4, Xbox One) or Origin Access (PC) you can play from October 1. However, you will only be able to play for 10 hours.

That said, if you subscribe to Origin Access Premier, you will be able to play the full game from October 1.

FIFA 21 is up for pre-order right now. You can get it for the PS4, Xbox One, or PC.